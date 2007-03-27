Electronics Production | March 27, 2007
LSI Logic names new boss
LSI Logic Corporation has named Dr. Claudine Simson to the post of executive vice president and chief technology officer. She will report to Abhi Talwalkar, LSI president and chief executive officer.
Dr. Simson most recently served as chief technology officer at Motorola, Inc.'s Semiconductor Products Sector and its spin-off, Freescale Semiconductor. She was responsible for leading worldwide research and development of semiconductor technologies that enabled product differentiation in networking, communications, automotive, and wireless applications. Prior to joining Motorola, Dr. Simson held senior executive positions at Nortel Networks over a 23-year career, including general manager of Nortel¹s semiconductor business and vice president in charge of all technology research, spanning a $25B product portfolio.
³I am delighted to have Claudine join the new LSI as we develop a rich pipeline of technologies to power products that will seamlessly bring people, information and digital content together,² said Talwalkar. ³Her extensive industry experience and impressive track record of success will be invaluable to us as we extend our platform franchises in our chosen markets.²
Dr. Simson will be responsible for charting the future technology and architectural advancements that will enable LSI to enhance its competitive advantage and extend its thought leadership and market position in focused growth areas. She will also lead strategic technology collaborations with key customers, business partners and leading universities.
Dr. Simson earned a bachelor¹s degree in electrical engineering from INSA, Toulouse, France, and received her doctorate in semiconductor physics from the same institution. She has been awarded three honorary doctorates and was inducted into the Hall of Fame of Women in Technology International in 1999. Additionally, Dr. Simson is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada (Academy of Science) and a Distinguished Fellow of the Fields Institute. She was named Chevalier de l¹Ordre National du Mérite by the President of France in 1998, honoring her contributions to the worldwide advancement of science and technology.
