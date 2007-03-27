Dresden seeks EU support for AMD plant

If the city of Dresden, in Germany doesn't receive greater funding from EU, the city could lose out to high-tech clusters in Asia or the U.S. on opportunities to attract new chip plants.

Eastern Germany states could until 2002 apply for funds to subsidize high-tech investments up to 35%, This figure is at the moment at 11.4%. The German politician Milbradt is interested in convincing AMD to build a planned new chip factory in Dresden. However the New York state has offered the company more than $1 billion in subsidies to build the new chip factory in the U.S.



