ASML make heavy investment in LCD business

Holland based ASML, provider of lithography systems for the semiconductor industry, aims to offer LCD equipment with prices lower than Canon and Nikon.

According to sources, that market contributes 300-400 MEUR per year. ASML had 2.5 BEUR of sales last year.



ASML Holding NV (ASML) also earlier announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Intel Corporation for several lithography patents that can be used to design or produce advanced masks.