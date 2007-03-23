Foxconn to enter notebook ODM JV

Foxconn Electronics is expected to venture into ODM notebook business by the end of 2007 or in early 2008.

According to a chief technology analyst at Citigroup Global Markets Asia, quoted by EDN, Foxconn will do this instead of merging with notebook maker Quanta Computer. He projected Foxconn revenues to grow 35-40% on year in 2007, led by the launch or increasing popularity of Windows Vista, Wii, WiMAX, iPhone and Apple TV.