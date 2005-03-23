KAB enters partnership with LRZ

KAB Kabelprefektion has many years of experience and great competence in manufacturing custom fitted cables, from prototypes to series within the segments Telecom, Household Appliances and automotives. Among the customers everything from small to big well-known companies are represented. The operations are located in Katrineholm in Sweden and deploys 25 people with a turnover of about €2M.



As one step in an expansion program the company has entered a partnership with the Polish cable manufacturer LRZ Commerce sp zo.o. LRZ is a relatively new started company but it’s staff has many years of experience of cable manufacturing. The operations are located in Tczew, 50 km southeast of Gdansk where the cost benefits are better than other regions in Poland.