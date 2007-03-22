RAFI and Texim in agreement in the Benelux countries

RAFI GmbH & Co. KG. and Texim Europe B.V. have entered into a strategic partnership in the Benelux countries to market RAFI's range of electromechanical components.

RAFI's component product portfolio consists of an innovative range of input, display and switching devices designed for a wide range of demanding applications.



“This is an exciting agreement", says Arnoud Koens, MD responsible for Supplier Marketing at Texim Europe. For this kind of product you need real experts to support customers locally. We are therefore very pleased that we have been able to recruit Rob Lammerts van Bueren who has been selling RAFI products in the Benelux for many years".

