Mania Technologies hires new CEO

Mania Technologie AG has appointed Dr. Jan Lipton as the new Chief Executive Officer of Mania. Dr. Lipton succeeds Horst Müller, who departs Mania by mutual agreement.

Dr. Lipton, 55 is a Swiss national. He studied materials engineering at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and received his Ph.D in material physics from the Swiss Federal Institute in Lausanne. He was previously the Group Executive Vice President of Forbo SA, heading its Siegling Group in Germany. Prior to that, Dr. Lipton served as the COO of Laufen Group and the Executive Vice President of the Industrial division of Schindler AG. He spent ten years in the semiconductor materialsand equipment industry, lastly as the Group Vice President of the leading die and wire-bonder manufacturer ESEC SA.