Electronics Production | March 22, 2007
NXP to close German unit, axe 550
NXP Semiconductors, the independent semiconductor company founded by Philips, today announced plans to close its manufacturing facility in Boeblingen, Germany by the end of 2007.
Approximately 550 employees are affected by the closure. The majority of the production load will be transferred to NXP's factories in Nijmegen and Hamburg. The move reflects the company's “Business Renewal" strategy which focuses on enhancing the company's competitiveness, operational effectiveness and profitability.
The decision was taken against the backdrop of a low production load which was reduced by an additional 30 percent as a result of the recent withdrawal of the company from two underperforming businesses. The move of production to Nijmegen and Hamburg will assure continuity of supply to customers, reduce the European cost base and raise the overall productivity and efficiency by further improving the economy of scale within these two sites.
"This step is not an easy one but inevitable in light of the current and expected economic situation of this factory. We thoroughly evaluated all options within the international NXP environment and looked at new processes, products and partnership options. Unfortunately, no alternatives were found to be realistic or economically viable," explained Dr. Volker Kuckhermann, general manager, NXP Semiconductors in Germany.
Today NXP began a dialogue with the trade union and works council to work out a satisfactory social plan for its employees.
"Our objective is to work out a solution with the works council that reflects our social responsibility. We will offer a social plan and have asked the job center in Boeblingen for support in organizing an on-site consulting service to help the employees find new positions as soon as possible", said Dr. Volker Kuckhermann.
The German NXP organization will continue to be an important hub in NXP's global operations with innovation centers in Hamburg, Nuremberg and Dresden contributing to the international research and development activities. Hamburg, the headquarters of the German operations with more than 2,400 employees, is also the strategic center of the company's Automotive, Identification and standard-application discretes activities. The Hamburg site produces more than one million wafers per year.
The decision was taken against the backdrop of a low production load which was reduced by an additional 30 percent as a result of the recent withdrawal of the company from two underperforming businesses. The move of production to Nijmegen and Hamburg will assure continuity of supply to customers, reduce the European cost base and raise the overall productivity and efficiency by further improving the economy of scale within these two sites.
"This step is not an easy one but inevitable in light of the current and expected economic situation of this factory. We thoroughly evaluated all options within the international NXP environment and looked at new processes, products and partnership options. Unfortunately, no alternatives were found to be realistic or economically viable," explained Dr. Volker Kuckhermann, general manager, NXP Semiconductors in Germany.
Today NXP began a dialogue with the trade union and works council to work out a satisfactory social plan for its employees.
"Our objective is to work out a solution with the works council that reflects our social responsibility. We will offer a social plan and have asked the job center in Boeblingen for support in organizing an on-site consulting service to help the employees find new positions as soon as possible", said Dr. Volker Kuckhermann.
The German NXP organization will continue to be an important hub in NXP's global operations with innovation centers in Hamburg, Nuremberg and Dresden contributing to the international research and development activities. Hamburg, the headquarters of the German operations with more than 2,400 employees, is also the strategic center of the company's Automotive, Identification and standard-application discretes activities. The Hamburg site produces more than one million wafers per year.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments