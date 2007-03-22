Verigy celebrates major milestone

Verigy has announced a major milestone in its strategy to outsource its manufacturing with the shipment of the 100th Verigy V5000 Series memory test system manufactured by its partner, Flextronics.

Verigy selected Flextronics as its manufacturing partner in March 2006. The first V5000 manufactured by Flextronics was installed, qualified and accepted at a customer site in July 2006. Since then, 99 additional V5000 Series systems manufactured by Flextronics have been shipped to Verigy customers.



Flextronics performs the critical final assembly and test operations for Verigy's memory test systems. Relying on Flextronics, as well as Verigy's key subassembly manufacturing partners, permits Verigy to achieve greater flexibility and efficiency in managing its supply chain.

