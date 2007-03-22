Telit and BAMES (former Celestica Italy)<br>in strategic alliance

Italian M2M specialist Telit Wireless Solutions and the global electronics service provider Bartolini After Market Electronics Services (BAMES) have concluded a business alliance.

BAMES is the former Italian subsidiary of Celestica Inc. The business alliance consists of a strategic manufacturing agreement and a 16 million Euro capital investment by BAMES. Both agreements will enable Telit to continue the roll-out of its global strategy focusing on the rapidly-growing M2M market and consolidating its international expansion. It will also help Telit to continue its activities developing next-generation M2M modules. With this move, BAMES is acknowledging Telit's commitment to the M2M market.



One key component of this alliance is a strategic manufacturing agreement with Services for Electronic Manufacturing (SEM), the electronics manufacturing subsidiary of BAMES based in Vimercate, Italy. SEM will completely take over the present and future production of Telit's M2M modules at competitive market prices for a term of not less than five years. This will enable Telit to focus its European manufacturing in one geographical location. In addition, it will streamline operations while keeping control of the company's intellectual property and increasing its control over its supply chain. “We will benefit greatly from this agreement. Consolidating our manufacturing will help us to respond more efficiently to customer requests," says Dominikus Hierl, President Telit Wireless Solutions.