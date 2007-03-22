Plexus to create new jobs in the UK

EMS provider Plexus is expanding its operations and will employ 19 new specialist designers over the next two years in West Lothian UK.

Plexus will move its European design centre to larger premises within the Alba Campus in Livingston.

The company opened a design centre in Livingston in July 2002 which has now grown to 12 engineers. Plexus also operates a manufacturing facility in Kelso employing 300 people. The company will officially open the new facility on 24 April.