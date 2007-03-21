Ya Hsin dismisses report of delayed payments

Ya Hsin Industrial producer of PCB`s has dismissed a report that it has delayed payment of more than US$2.41 million to suppliers since December 2006.

The Chinese-language magazine Apple Daily has reported that Ya Hsin Industrial delayed payment to the suppliers. However the company claims that this is "purely rumour" and the operations, orders and shipments remain normal. Ya Hsin Industrial will look further in this matter.

