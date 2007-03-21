Foxconn to invest in LCD inverters

EMS provider Foxconn will invest US$14.03 million in Ampower Holding via Foxconn (Far East), the Chi Mei Optoelectronics (CMO) was investing US$14.06 million in China via Ampower Holding for LCD components.

According to a Foxconn filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange the company will take a 45% in the holding company. With the two companies investment in Ampower Holding, the two companies are not ruling out the possibility of setting up a new company to produce LCD inverters in the future.









