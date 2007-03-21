Neways approved divident

Neways announces that, in accordance with the proposed EUR 0.36 per ordinary share, the dividend was today approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The dividend per share will be payable as of 27 March 2007 to common shareholders of record on 21 March 2007.



Following the approval for the cancellation of the 3 million preference shares during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 20 December 2006, the dissolution of the Stichting Prioriteit 'Neways Electronics International N.V.' was approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today.