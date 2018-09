New established IMS/PCB executive listserv

IMS/PCB Executives extend industry reach through IPC Listserv.

The opportunity to network with other executives who share similar concerns and issues is invaluable. IPC – Association Connecting Electronics Industries® provides interconnect manufacturing services (IMS) and printed circuit board (PCB) executives a no-cost way to connect with each other through its newly established IMS/PCB Executive Listserv. This e-mail forum allows PCB executives from IPC member companies to trade information, exchange opinions and explore solutions to common challenges.When participants sign up for the forum, they will be added to the subscriber list and given the address for the e-mail group. Participants can then send e-mail messages to the group. For example, they can ask and respond to questions on common challenges facing PCB manufacturers. Participants may also trade general information on the industry that they would like to share, such as an article on an expected supply shortage of a certain type of laminate or a change to the predicted quarterly forecasts.“The Listserv is run and monitored by IPC, so it’s completely secure,” says Nilesh Naik, vice president of Eagle Circuits and chairman of the IPC IMS/PCB Management Council Steering Committee. “Only executives of IPC member companies that manufacture circuit boards are permitted to participate. If at any time a member decides not to participate, you simple ask IPC to take your name off the list. It’s that simple. What a benefit it is to have an easy means of reaching others in the industry that just might have solutions to some of your toughest challenges.”To participate in the IPC IMS/PCB Executive Listserv, contact IPC’s Industry Programs Project Manager, Susan Filz, at +1-847-597-2884 or SusanFilz@ipc.org