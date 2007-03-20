Israel's Camtek posts Q4 loss

Israel company Camtek has announced the results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2006.

The company reported revenues for the fourth quarter of 2006 at US$21 million, up 8.2% from $19.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2005, and sequentially down 20.1% from $26.3 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2006.



Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2006 was 44.5% compared to 49.5% for the fourth quarter of 2005, and 53.2% for the third quarter of 2006.



Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2006 was $2.2 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares to a net profit of $2.1 million, or $0.07 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2005. For the third quarter of 2006, net profit was $4.2 million, or $0.14 per share.



Revenues for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2006 were $100.1 million, up 58.7% from $63 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2005. Gross profit margin for the year 2006 was 51.6%, compared to a 48.0% margin in 2005. Net profit for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2006 was $11.6 million, compared to $2.7 million, for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2005.