Balver Zinn, Cobar merge solder materials activities

Balver Zinn in Balve, Germany and the Cobar group in Breda, Holland has announced the signature of a Letter of Intent ("LoI") relating to Cobar joining the Balver Zinn Group.

The conclusion of the agreement is expected in the second quarter of 2007. The agreement will cover a transfer of full-ownership of Cobar to Balver Zinn.



As a member of the Balver Group, Cobar will lead the future development solder paste, solder fluxes and related products. Balver Zinn will focus on the metallurgy of the solder materials.



Mr Josef Jost, Managing Director of Balver Zinn commented: "Our merger with Cobar strengthens our product range by adding world-class solder paste, solder fluxes and other products. This new partnership provides strong opportunities for future growth of the entire Balver Zinn group.

