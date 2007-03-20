Multidisplay to close Czech TV-plant

Multidisplay whose original name was LG.Philips Displays has suspended operation of its production lines due to a temporary fall in demand.

The plants spokeswoman Zuzana Fojtikova told CTK. Shutdown of the plant will last for a fortnight. All production lines will stop today at afternoon; the 1,200 employees except a couple of employees will stay home.



In February this year the plant in Hranice, Czech Republic was sold to Dutch investing company CTP Invest, Prague Daily Monitor reports.

