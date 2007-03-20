Merix hires new sales boss for Europe

Merix has announced that Allan Clark has joined the Merix organization as Director of European Sales.

In his role Allan will be responsible for managing all of Merix sales in the European region including Western and Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, and Israel.



Prior to joining Merix, Allan was the Director of European Sales for Top Search, a leading PCB manufacturer in Asia. He also worked for Sanmina/SCI on both the printed circuit board side and the EMS side.





