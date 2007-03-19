Electronics Production | March 19, 2007
OE-A has New Board of Directors
During its General Assembly in Linz, Austria, the members of the Organic Electronics Association (OE-A) elected a new board of directors. Wolfgang Mildner was reelected to Chairman and Andrew Hannah was elected to Vice Chairman.
The new board of directors represents the entire value chain of this emerging industry:
Chairman:
Wolfgang Mildner, PolyIC GmbH&Co. KG, Germany
Vice Chairman:
Andrew Hannah, Plextronics Inc, USA
Additional board members:
Prof. Dr. Reinhard Baumann, pmTUC, Germany
Dr. Udo Bechtloff, KSG Leiterplatten GmbH, Germany
Axel Gerlt, Siemens AG A&D, Germany
Dr. Ralf God, ASEM GmbH (Member of Mühlbauer Group), Germany
Dr. Michael Heckmeier, Merck Chemicals Ltd, United Kingdom
Prof. Dr. Arved C. Huebler, printed systems GmbH, Germany
Dr. Raymond Oliver, cenamps, United Kingdom
Philipp Weissel, plastic electronic GmbH, Austria
"In its first two years, the Organic Electronics Association took a leadership role in establishing international representation of the organic and printed electronics community. Today the association is represented by 73 members from all over the world and the network is continuing to expand," commented Wolfgang Mildner who has served as chairman of the board from the beginning. He has been reelected for an additional two year term. "The OE-A adds value to the industry. We look forward to taking our next steps - creating a roadmap for organic electronics as well as establishing training, education and other international activities," he added.
