Laird sells security arm to Lupus Capital

UK company Laird Group announced the divestment of its security unit to Lupus Capital, the AIM-listed turnaround firm, for £242.5m.

The sale will allow Laird to focus on the electronics and technology market. The company is now looking to become an electronics and technology specialist, and hinted towards further acquisitions in the sector.



The home security division, which manufactures conservatories, PVC doors and seals as well as other products, brought in around 40 per cent of last year's revenue.



