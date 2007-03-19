Solectron Expands Relationship with<br>Kronos to Manage Global Workforce

Based on its long-time relationship with Kronos® Incorporated, Solectron Corporation will roll out Kronos for Manufacturing to its more than 60,000 employees around the globe.

Solectron will use Kronos in its European, Asian, and North American locations. The use of Kronos will allow Solectron to centralize and standardize its time and labor processes, improve labor analysis and reporting, and empower the organization to most effectively manage compliance with labor laws.



“Our decision to continue our relationship was based on the benefits we have already achieved with Kronos, which has enabled us to manage the complexity and diversity of our global operation," said Warren Ligan, chief accounting officer at Solectron. “We have no doubt that Kronos is going to enable us to improve operational functional excellence and performance management by allowing us to capture real-time labor data and analyze it in a variety of different ways."



Kronos for Manufacturing is a comprehensive offering of software and services designed to improve business productivity and profitability, increase resource utilization, and ensure compliance. This comprehensive, integrated suite addresses the challenges of managing the workforce in manufacturing with applications including time and attendance, scheduling, absence management, analytics, labor tracking, and shop-floor data collection. The solution is supported by a focused team of manufacturing experts who deliver deep domain knowledge and industry best practices, which are critical to the successful implementation of continuous improvement projects such as Lean and Six Sigma.



“In a global market, manufacturers require a flexible and scalable solution that can help them drive productivity and achieve operational excellence in all of their locations," said Gregg Gordon, global practice leader for manufacturing at Kronos. “Meeting this requirement, Kronos for Manufacturing will allow Solectron to quickly begin experiencing the benefits of the workforce management solution including increased visibility into labor. This will ensure the organization is maximizing Lean practices around the world."