HP's UK manager believes Scotland<br>can compete with China

According to Hewlett Packard's UK managing director Steve Gill, Scotland's days in manufacturing are not over. He explains that Scotland will continue to play a major role in electronics production.

"We're committed to Scotland and believe that manufacturing has a future her", Mr. Gill told Sunday Herald. "The standard-issue PC has become a commodity, and the realities of the global marketplace mean that basic models will be produced in the East, but when it comes to specialist upgrades, personal configuration and custom builds, the European market requires a production base in close proximity", he said.



“On the price we cannot compete with China and the Chinese cannot compete with in proximity to the European market or linguistic expertise. This creates a profitable potential niche in Europe", he concludes.