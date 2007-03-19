Simclar USA moves from Springfield to Ozark

Simclar Interconnect Technologies Inc. which is part of Scottish EMS provider Simclar Group Ltd.is moving from Springfield to Ozark USA at the beginning of April.

Simclar Group Ltd. bought a company from Northrop Grumman Corp. in February 2006, hence the relocation. Northrop Grumman owns the facility that Simclar Interconnect Technologies currently partly is based in, Springfield Business Journal reports. Simclar Group Ltd has operations in Europe, North America and Asia.

