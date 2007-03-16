LG unveils iPhone-like Prada mobile

Following Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana's launch of the golden Razr model last year, designer house Prada is now branding LG Electronic's latest mobile phone. And it reminds very much on the new Apple iPhone. Watch a short video-clip on this.

UK-based gadget web-site T3 has tried and tested the new LG Prada Phone in this video-clip. No details have so far been given on the suppliers for the parts included in this phone.



