Fujitsu Siemens plans to transfer<br>PC production to Eastern Europe

According to Fujitsu Siemens CEO Bernd Bischoff, the company plans to transfer its stationary Personal Computer manufacturing base from Germany to Eastern Europe.

Fujitsy Siemens is Europe's biggest standard PC manufacturer with plants in Augsburg and Soemmerda, Germany. The notebook manufacturing is done in China. The reason why Eastern Europe is a more reasonable destination than China for PC production is because of the heavy weight of the PCs which puts up the cost for transportation.



Fujitsu Siemens would imagine to establishing a production base for desktops with a partner in Eastern Europe, Bernd Bischoff told AFX News during the on-going CeBIT show in Hannover Germany. No specific time-frame or location for a new manufacturing base in Eastern Europe was mentioned. High-end PCs and software development would probably remain in Germany for a longer while.



Bischoff said Siemens feared a shortage of engineers, with too few students in Germany taking information science. Last year, Germany had turned out only 14,000 graduates in the field, whereas China had 700,000 new graduates.