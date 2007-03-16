Elcoteq Lohja workers strike

Employees at Elcoteq's Lohja factory in Finland staged a walkout on Friday for the second time this year. The workers plan to return on Tuesday next week.

The walkout was a protest to the ongoing staff-reduction talks. Elcoteq announced in February that they intend to close the entire plant. This is the second time the workers strike since Elcoteq's plans became known. The 200 employees at the Lohja factory are to return to work on Tuesday, local media reports. Clerical employees did not participate in the walkout.