Charts: 10 years of EMS Industry development

Market research consulting firm MHM has released some statistics over 10 years development within the European Professional EMS Production Industrial/Instrument/Control and Government/Military/Aerospace segments.

MHM Business Development Services is currently working on a comprehensive market research. MHM's analysis of the Top 120 European EMS and ODM sites during the latest 30 years is currently underway. Some abstracts from this analysis has been pre-released, among them are the development within the European Professional EMS Production segments Industrial/Instrument/Control and Government/Military/Aerospace between 1996 and 2005.While MHM's Eastern European forecast for the European Professional EMS-segments Industrial, Instrument and Control may prove to be optimistic it is likely that the forecast for Germany will be exceeded.MHM consider significant Government, Military and Aerospace development possible. Below is MHM's indication of what could be available if this sector was professionally tackled with an appropriate skill set.MHM predict a possible significant growth for EMS-production within Government, Military and Aerospace. The major changes would be a significant squeeze on Government/Military Aerospace sector costs and that EMS providers configure the appropriate resources.