Elpida in partnership with European IMEC's

Elpida Memory, Inc has entered into a multi-year partnership with IMEC, Europe's independent nanoelectronics research center, to perform research and development for beyond 50nm DRAM process generations.

From April 1, a team of researchers of Elpida will start collaborating closely with IMEC's researchers to build up fundamental understanding and to develop robust solutions for front-end-of-line memory technologies in order to perform research and development for beyond 50nm DRAM process generations.

