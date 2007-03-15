Elcoteq wins multi-year contract<br>with Redline Communications

WiMAX vendor Redline Communications chooses Elcoteq to support the global demand for its broadband wireless products.

Elcoteq SE has been awarded a multi-year contract by Redline Communications. The agreement with Elcoteq will enable Redline to accelerate the production to meet the growing global demand for its RedMAX(TM) family of WiMAX products and RedCONNEX(TM) broadband wireless infrastructure solutions.



Elcoteq will be the primary EMS provider of manufacturing and new product introduction (NPI) services for Redline's RedMAX family of WiMAX Forum Certified(TM) base station and end user devices as well as its RedCONNEX backhaul products. Elcoteq will provide low to medium volume production, full system integration, and will offer Redline's customers enhanced after-sales services, such as warranty repair and order fulfillment. NPI and manufacturing services will be handled through Elcoteq's NPI center in the USA, and its facility in Juárez, Mexico.



"Redline chose Elcoteq because of its experience in the manufacture of advanced telecommunications equipment, including new and emerging WiMAX technologies," explained Mr David Mentzer, Vice President of Operations for Redline Communications Inc. "We conducted a thorough review process that included several major EMS companies, and found Elcoteq best equipped to handle the technical and supply chain demands for our base station and backhaul products."



"Redline is recognized among telecommunications carriers for its WiMAX leadership and ability to deliver proven WiMAX Forum certified solutions that enable operators to offer the advanced communications services their customers want today," said Mr Vesa Keränen, Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development for Elcoteq SE. "Redline has made an unwavering commitment to provide the highest standards of quality, service, and support. Elcoteq's expertise in communications technology, especially our history as a systems level manufacturer of base stations, along with our NPI and manufacturing capabilities in the Americas, will ensure that Redline maintains those high standards for its customers."