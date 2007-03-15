Philips to drop Plasma Displays

Netherland-based Philips Consumer Electronics CEO, Rudy Provoost, said that Philips has decided to phase out the PDP (plasma display panel) TVs to focus on LCD TVs instead.

According to Rudy Provoost, Philips plans to phase out the PDP TV sales globally except for the North American and Austrailian markets. Philips is one of the major flat-panel TV suppliers that sells TV-sets based on both LCD and PDP technologies. Philips ranked the second place in the LCD TV market (after Samsung) with a revenue share of 13% last year.



Sources said the major contract manufacturer for Philips is TPV Technology. The source also said that Quanta Computer and TPV also produce LCD TVs for Philips. Philips plans to deliver nine million LCD TVs in 2007, up from about five million in 2006, according to DisplaySearch. Unlike its LCD TV business, LG.Philips, for which Philips has 32.9% of stake of, Philips does not have any PDP plants to support its own-branded PDP TV business.



Last year, Sony stated it will stop producing PDP TVs due to a slow-down in shipment, however rumours has it that Sony now is considering returning to the PDP TV market and through a deal with Fujitsu Hitachi Plasma Display (FHP).