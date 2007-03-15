Pantech land phone order from M6

Korean based Pantech Group announced has started to supply its branded UMTS phone to M6 Mobile in France from early March.

M6 Mobile – a mobile communication service arm of M6-Metropole Television, the second biggest television company in France – has used Orange's mobile network for its service and introduced the mobile service early in June, 2005.



Pantech has supplied the U4000 model to Orange, the largest mobile service carrier in France since November 2006, marking Pantech's first partnership with a Europe-based global mobile operator.