Flextronics & RR Donnelley<br>creates 700 jobs in Poland

As Dell has decided to build a plant in Lódz area Poland, Flextronics and RR Donnelley are the first two companies to create new jobs in the area.

Dell`s has decided to build a computer-assembling plant in the area. The two companies will provide logistics services to Dell's Polish operation, will create 700 new jobs, local media reports.

