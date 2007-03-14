Aeroflex to launch new capabilities at NEPCON

At NEPCON 2007 Aeroflex will launch a range of new capabilities and enhancements for its 5800 multi-configuration, multi-function test system, 4550 flying probe test system and 4250 advanced manufacturing test system.

The Aeroflex 5800 multi-configuration, multi-function ATE system will be enhanced with a new digital functional test capability targeting digital functional test applications, mixed signal testing and in-system device programming. The new digital system is based on a Digital Test Controller board and up to 18 Digital Testpoint boards giving a maximum digital functional testpoint count of 1152 un-multiplexed I/O channels.



Aeroflex will be announcing the addition of soft landing and partial accessibility capabilities to its 4550 flying probe ATE system. The soft landing technique is designed to minimise the potential damage to the 'unit under test' caused by probing. The partial accessibility capability allows components to be tested even when some of the probes cannot access specific target test points due to component heights or board congestion.



Aeroflex will announce improved boundary scan and device programming capabilities for its flagship 4250 advanced manufacturing ATE system by providing support for JTAG Technologies' JT37x7 range of controllers.