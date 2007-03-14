Foxconn becoming the world's<br>biggest lap-top parts supplier

Taiwanese EMS giant Foxconn increasing presence in the lap-top parts market has set it on the path of becoming the biggest lap-top parts supplier in the world.

According to DigiTimes, quoting local media, Foxconn Technology supplies heat sink modules and cases, panels, power supplies and camera modules. Foxconn has also announced an agreement with battery maker Simplo Technology, which has a 25% global market cap for battery notebooks.

