Cavendish Kinetics appoints Yost as CEO

London-based developer of Nanomech™ embedded non-volatile memory intellectual property (IP), Cavendish Kinetics, announced today Dennis Yost was appointed CEO, replacing Mike Beunder.

Mr. Beunder has resigned for personal reasons. Mr. Yost joined Cavendish Kinetics' board of directors in September 2006 and will continue to serve on the board of directors.



“We are very pleased to have Dennis Yost leading Cavendish Kinetics as its CEO," said Luis Arzubi, chairman of the board for Cavendish Kinetics. “Dennis' proven leadership ability, technical and operational management expertise and entrepreneurial energy will position Cavendish Kinetics for its next phase of growth. His previous experience with both semiconductor related equipment and materials, and with taking novel process technology from development to production, will be instrumental in driving the company in the next stage of its growth."



Mr. Yost has over 18 years experience in the industry including vice president and general manager at Novellus Systems, general manager and managing director at Applied Materials, COO of Light Path Technologies, engineering management and engineering positions at Texas Instruments, as well as engineering positions at Intel.



“I want to thank Mike for doing an outstanding job taking Cavendish Kinetics from a University startup to the solid company that it is today. Mike's outstanding leadership, commitment to the company and depth of industry expertise has been instrumental in developing the company to this point. I also wish him success in his future endeavors. Cavendish Kinetics is well positioned for its next phase of development as a company in a market with exciting potential," continued Arzubi.