Speedline lauchen new Electrovert VectraES

Speedline Technologies has introduced its new Electrovert VectraES™ wave soldering system. The VectraES provides leadfree capability and focuses on optimizing performance.

This brings innovation and unparalleled process flexibility to the three main sub-systems of a wave soldering machine; the fluxer, preheat and solder module. As with all Electrovert systems, the VectraES provides lead-free capability and focuses on optimizing /performance.



A new, servo-controlled reciprocating spray fluxer, the ServoSpray™ features an air atomized spray head, pressurized tank flux supply system, self-cleaning nozzle and the ability to spray in one or both directions with recipe control. Collectively, these unique features enable the ServoSpray to deliver excellent hole penetration and spray uniformity with a wide range of fluxes.



The VectraES also includes Electrovert's latest preheat technology, Low Mass Forced Convection. This easily maintained, one-piece module provides exceptional thermal performance minimizing cross-board, as well as top-to-bottom product temperature differentials, making it ideal for both through-hole and surface mount assemblies.