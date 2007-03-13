Test & Measurement | March 13, 2007
Viscom opens in Silicon Valley
Viscom opens a new applications center in San Jose, California on March 2, 2007. The new center will focus on applications of larger contract manufacturers.
Volker Pape, Viscom AG's co-founder and member of the Board of Directors, said, “The new Silicon Valley center is part of our larger program of strengthening application support worldwide, to meet growing customer demand."
According to Pape, the most important factor in selecting the site was the concentration of current and potential customers. In addition, since the new center will focus on applications of larger contract manufacturers (CMs), a location in the heart of Silicon Valley seemed ideal.
The 7,250 sq. ft. (675 sq m) facility features a large demo room, a training room accommodating up to seven students and office space for applications, service and sales engineers, as well as administrative personnel.
“We are very happy with the new location. San Jose is the capital of the electronics industry, where we can meet all the main players in a small-town atmosphere," said Carsten Salewski, Viscom Inc.'s President and CEO.
The applications center, which will serve companies in Silicon Valley and Northern California, as well as the entire Western U.S. and Mexico, will be managed by Ed Moll, western regional manager. Sunil D'Souza, an applications engineer formerly located in Viscom's North American headquarters in Atlanta, will bring his expertise in AOI applications. Aprem Benjamin, X-ray applications manager, with more than eight years of experience in the X-ray industry, will run the X-ray applications lab.
