ACAL signs agreement with J.S.T. Ltd

ACAL Radiatron have signed a franchise agreement with J.S.T. (U.K.) Ltd., to sell JST's range of connectors in the UK.

The new franchise extends ACAL Radiatron's connector linecard by increasing the range of cost-performance options for wire-to-wire, wire-to-board and board-to-board systems, application tooling, and a comprehensive range of solderless terminals and splices.



According to ACAL Radiatron's Dave Mellor, General Manager, “The addition of JST connectors means that ACAL Radiatron can not only offer a wider range of connector technologies but can also support customers technically and commercially where applications need above-average reliability."



Trevor Boughtwood, General Manager of J.S.T. (U.K) Limited, commented, “Specialist expertise is at the heart of ACAL Radiatron's business model and this will be of particular benefit to customers whose applications present additional design challenges which can be addressed by increasing the reliability and flexibility of their interconnect solutions."