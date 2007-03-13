India expects to be 2nd biggest<br>market by 2010 for Nokia

Mobile phone maker Nokia expects India to become company's second-largest market in terms of volume by 2010. Today India is the third-largest market for Nokia.

25 million handsets has been shipped as of December 2006 from the plant near Chennai in India, 80 % of the production was sold to the domestic market. Today Nokia employed 3,800 people at the facility.



In March 2006 the company inaugurated Nokia Telecom Park in Sriperumbudur. The telecom park will also house seven companies who are expected to commence operations by mid-2007. The companies are Salcomp, Aspocomp, Foxconn, Perlos, Laird, Jabil Circuit and Wintek.





