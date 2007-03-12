Solidarity MSP wants Simclar<br>to pay back over £4 million

Over £4 million has been granted to Simclar over the last few years, Tommy Sheridan from Solidarity MSP demand that Mr Sam Russell Simclar's founder and chairman should pay back all the money.

Tommy Sheridan told local media, "This is a major scandal. The taxpayer have been subsidising Mr Sam Russell, Scotland's eighth richest man to the tune of £4 million. In fact, we have probably been paying for him to make the substantial fortune he has built up. He has rewarded his workers by sacking them summarily with minimum redundancy pay. “



Simclar Ayrshire received £1.5m from the Executive and over £100,000 from Scottish Enterprise locally. The plant in Dunfermline has received RSA grants totalling £2.5m and further £650,000 from Scottish Enterprise. None of the money has ever been clawed back or recovered, Solidarity Scotland reports.

