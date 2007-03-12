Incap manufacture for Efore Group in Estonia

Incap has signed an agreement with Efore Group regarding the manufacture of rectifier systems at Incap's Kuressaare factory.

The manufacture of rectifier systems covers customer-specific product entities, and also the product versions are typically tailored by order. Production will take place at Incap's Estonian factory, where training for the personnel has already started. In the beginning, this project will employ about ten new people at Incap.



The contract includes an expansion of manufacture, and the volumes are expected to increase significantly during the next few years. No new investments are necessary at Incap because e.g. testing equipment will be transferred from Efore to Incap. Incap will start the manufacture by the end of April.

