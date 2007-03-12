Graphic debuts new copper fill line at Nepcon

Having recently invested over £1m at its facility in Crediton, Devon, Graphic PLC is preparing to showcase new equipment at Nepcon 2007.

Samples from the new productionised copper fill line and examples of the improved reliability will be on show at Nepcon.



The copper fill plating line provides Graphic with the ability to fully copper fill micro-vias to provide flush surfaces for component attachment with no solder joint voids or drag that might cause mis-placement. Copper filled micro-vias may also be "stacked" on top of one another to provide an interconnect between multiple layers that requires little or no routing space..



Other new equipment at Graphic PLC includes IST - Interconnect Stress Testing, performing thermal cycling tests on PCB coupons and establishing reliability data for designs, materials, processes and other aspects.