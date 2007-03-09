Digi-Key appoints Keil

Digi-Key Corporation announced the signing of a distribution agreement for Keil in Europe and the Americas.

Digi-Key currently ships product to more than 140 countries. Keil products are featured in Digi-Key's print and online catalogs. “We are extremely pleased to add Keil's professional development tools to our product offering with this new distribution agreement. This move is very much in keeping with Digi-Key's commitment to provide our customers with the latest in innovative products," said Mark Larson, Digi-Key president and COO. “We are certain that the thousands of design engineers we serve will find these products of consequential interest and appeal."