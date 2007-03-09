Anglia to distribute Avago opto in the UK

Avago Technologies has appointed Anglia as UK and Ireland distributor for Avago's optoelectronic components. This is Avago's first new distributor appointment in the UK for 15 years.

Steffi Kircher, Avago's sales director for distribution in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said, “Anglia's solid relationships in Northern Europe enable us to reach a large base of mid-tier OEMs and EMS companies. This customer base penetrates the local mid-tier sector very well and will give us access to many new accounts."



Anglia is franchised to distribute Avago's complete product portfolio. However, their main emphasis will be on LEDs, especially for the lighting market.



“Anglia's access to a unique customer base perfectly complements our existing network today," added Kircher. “With a strong technical group that is highly focused on demand creation, Anglia will successfully extend Avago's product reach into this region."



Steve Rawlins, Anglia's CEO, commented, “If you are going be serious about the LED business there is no better name to be associated with than Avago; it's by far the leading company in the field and we've already identified numerous opportunities amongst our customers for their products. Avago has recognised the changing shape of the UK electronics market and the value of working with local distributors. There's a lot to be gained for both of us and we're delighted to be working with them."