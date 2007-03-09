“Solectron's Swedish unit is going down<br>if not Ericsson increase orders"

The labour union representative at the Solectron unit in Östersund, Sweden told local media that he is worried for the future developments of the plant thus lack of big customers others than Ericsson which once owned the unit.

Solectron plans to lower its output from 6000 to 1000 delivered assembled printed circuit boards. The volumes have already been transferred to China, but they will be sent back to the Östersund unit for final testing.



"Our biggest customer is indeed Ericsson, however we do not provide them with any new products. Ericsson has chosen to produce 3G systems and other new products in its own facility in Katrineholm, Sweden. That factory is of the same type as the Östersund unit, but Ericsson sold this plant to us", the labour union represent concludes.