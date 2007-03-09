Infineon has no recent takeover approach

German chipmaker Infineon Technologies has had no recent takeover approaches in the wake of acquisitions of peers NXP and Freescale by private equity consortiums.

Infineon CEO Wolfgang Ziebart was asked a by German newspaper whether Infineon had been approached. He answered that the separation of the logic and memory divisions would probably have been interesting from an investor's point of view. But now they have done that themselves for their shareholders.



Ziebart also said that Infineon wants to reduce its Qimonda stake to a minority. But he does not know when. At the moment, at the current share price Infineon is not tempted to sell shares in Qimonda.