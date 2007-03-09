Sanmina-SCI axe 90 in US PCB-plant

Sanmina-SCI has laid off about 90 workers at its PCB plant in Owego, New York but won't give no reason.

Employees have been told about the job cuts. Sanmina-SCI called some of the workers at home, telling them not to report to work on the following Monday.



Sanmina-SCI CEO Jure Sola said in late January that the company's overall printed circuit board fabrication unit experienced softened demand in the first quarter, ended December 30.