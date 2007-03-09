ZVEI: German Chip<br>market still strong

In 2007 the German semiconductor market is expected to grow around five percent to 12 billion Euro, according to Dr. Ulrich Schaefer, chairman of the semiconductor components group in the Electronic Components and system's group of the German ZVEI.

The growth is supported by a two-digit revenue increase in discrete components, opto semiconductors and sensors, where as IC revenue will grow about four percent. The slight revenue decrease of the German semiconductor market of 3.1 percent (on an Euro base) in the last year 2006 was cause by a price drop of 6.7 percent for processors which lead in total to lower IC revenues.



"For the first time in the history of the microelectronics the worldwide revenue showed a constant growth over a period of more than five years", said Dr. Schaefer. "The increase in 2006 reached 8,9 percent and led to a revenue of 247.7 billion dollars."



In the current year Dr. Schaefer expects an increase of the worldwide semiconductor revenue of approx. eight percent to 270 billion Dollars. This development will be caused by ICs as well as sensors and actuators, whereas discrete and optical components will experience a slower growth. For Europe the ZVEI expects a solid growth in 2007 of seven percent.