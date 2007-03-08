Atmel appoints estate agent to sell its UK plant

Atmel has retained Colliers International's Advanced Technology Real Estate Group to assist with the sale of its fully operational 200mm semiconductor manufacturing facility in North Tyneside, United Kingdom.

This 750,000 square foot (70,000 m2)facility with approximately 54,000 square feet (5,000 m2) of cleanroom and approximately 270 tools represents. The fab is a prominent landmark in North Tyneside, approximately 8 miles from the city of Newcastle, and lies immediately adjacent to the A19 trunk road.



The SMIF mini-environment and class 100 ballroom is designed to run VLSI 200mm silicon wafers with features as small as 130nm. In addition, the campus contains a significant amount of office and support space. The 59-acre (24 hectare) site provides separate, secure and self-contained power, water and numerous amenities. The campus allows flexibility for future growth and is fully permitted.

